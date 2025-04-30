Traders Buy Large Volume of Cinemark Call Options (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,051 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical volume of 1,951 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 104.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Cinemark by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.07. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

