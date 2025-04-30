Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. Research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,382,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,879,940.96. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,555 in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Travelzoo by 556.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

