Tufan Erginbilgic Sells 9,683 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 9,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 754 ($10.11), for a total value of £73,009.82 ($97,920.90).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RR opened at GBX 754.40 ($10.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 734.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 630.42. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 196.45 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 537.20 ($7.20).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 20.29 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 78.08%. On average, analysts expect that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.07) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.29).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

