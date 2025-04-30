Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
