UBS Group Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $305.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $422.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $485.00 to $387.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Saia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.21.

Saia stock opened at $236.65 on Monday. Saia has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,941,000 after acquiring an additional 794,197 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 24,815.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after buying an additional 371,232 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,199,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after acquiring an additional 153,896 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

