UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Price

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $144.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $106.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 241,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

