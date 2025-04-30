UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Holdings Trimmed by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPT. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT opened at $211.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.40. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPT. Raymond James began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711.85. The trade was a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

