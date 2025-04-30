United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stake Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of United Fire Group worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 66,756 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Noyce acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,712.52. The trade was a 7.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $70,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 441,863 shares in the company, valued at $12,517,978.79. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UFCS opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $712.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.33. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading upgraded shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

