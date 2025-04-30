United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Receives $58.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRKS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRKS

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

Institutional Trading of United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $18,222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in United Parks & Resorts by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 459,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares in the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:PRKS opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.61. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.