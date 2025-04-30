United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 62,292 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 33,384 shares in the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 76,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 279,273.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 40,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.06. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

