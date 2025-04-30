Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 999,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17,631.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 35,615 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of URBN opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713 in the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

