US Capital Advisors Predicts Reduced Earnings for South Bow

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of South Bow in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Get South Bow alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

South Bow Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at South Bow

In other news, Senior Officer Lori Michelle Muratta bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.32 per share, with a total value of C$205,920.00. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 12,676 shares of company stock valued at $447,932 in the last three months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.