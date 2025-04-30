Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VOOV opened at $177.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.99 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.83.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.