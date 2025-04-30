Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOOV opened at $177.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.99 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.83.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

