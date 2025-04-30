VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Lifted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 756.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE VICI opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VICI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.