Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,463 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,881,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 698,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,595,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,286,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after buying an additional 165,669 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,845,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

