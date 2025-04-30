Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
Shares of WKRCF stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.
About Wacker Neuson
