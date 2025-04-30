Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Short Interest Update

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Want Want China Stock Performance

Shares of WWNTY stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. Want Want China has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

