Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Stock Price

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSDL. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.