Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 50,148 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Stock Performance

INFN opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

