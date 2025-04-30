Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1,032.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,718,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Grab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,537 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Grab by 5,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,927,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

