Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,018,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $22,256,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.