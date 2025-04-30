Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 16,357 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRVA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 234.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.