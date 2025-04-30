Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 68.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,974.87. This trade represents a 16.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

