WisdomTree (WT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect WisdomTree to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. WisdomTree has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

