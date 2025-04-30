Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.9 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of WOLTF opened at $171.32 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73.
