Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.9 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WOLTF opened at $171.32 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

