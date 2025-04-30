WW International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,315 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 163% compared to the average daily volume of 2,401 call options.

Institutional Trading of WW International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WW International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,180 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of WW International worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get WW International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

WW International Stock Up 77.0 %

WW International stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. WW International has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $58.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.