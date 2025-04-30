Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Wynn Resorts worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after buying an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $209,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,300,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,352,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 300,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.37 per share, for a total transaction of $21,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,773,000. The trade was a 2.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.