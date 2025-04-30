Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Insider Acquires £9,750 in Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) insider David Christensen bought 3,000 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($13,076.72).

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 0.8 %

WYN opened at GBX 325 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 306.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 307.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400 ($5.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wynnstay Group from GBX 470 ($6.30) to GBX 430 ($5.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

