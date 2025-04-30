XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in April

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 627,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
XD Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XDNCF opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. XD has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $2.70.
XD Company Profile
