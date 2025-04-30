XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 45,719 Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,508,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 86,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Destination XL Group by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.93 million. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

