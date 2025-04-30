XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,686 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Accuray were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accuray by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 70,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Accuray by 97.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 104,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Accuray by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

