XTX Topco Ltd Has $110,000 Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 1,695.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $704.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.