XTX Topco Ltd Invests $129,000 in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 378.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 57,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,186,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $770,269.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,520.22. This represents a 33.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,536.56. This trade represents a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $711.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.52.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULCC. Barclays lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

