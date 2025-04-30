XTX Topco Ltd Invests $133,000 in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $400.68 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Mereo BioPharma Group ( NASDAQ:MREO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MREO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

