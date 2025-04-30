XTX Topco Ltd Invests $94,000 in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Separately, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLCO opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Cool Company Ltd. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Cool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.



Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

