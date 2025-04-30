XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,587 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 61,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,076,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 268,969 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Olaplex by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 163,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Olaplex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 2.39. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Olaplex

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $38,197.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 461,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,629.12. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 35,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,418.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 348,630 shares in the company, valued at $502,027.20. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,269 shares of company stock valued at $103,161. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.