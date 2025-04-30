XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $101,000 Investment in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 1,255.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 831.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 28.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.61. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $305.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

