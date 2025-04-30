XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $112,000 Investment in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE OIA opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

