XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $140,000 Investment in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSSS. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SuRo Capital by 8,025.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.61.

About SuRo Capital

(Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.