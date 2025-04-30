XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCUL. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 138,441 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald Notman sold 6,301 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $49,399.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,773.92. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.