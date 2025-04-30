XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in Profound Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Profound Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Profound Medical Corp. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 85.22% and a negative net margin of 349.41%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Profound Medical from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Profound Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

