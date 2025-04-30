XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 52,498 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.16.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

