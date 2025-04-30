XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,725 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

