XTX Topco Ltd Sells 6,820 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUI. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

