XTX Topco Ltd Takes $96,000 Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MYTE opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.
Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
