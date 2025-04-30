XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

