Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yankuang Energy Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

