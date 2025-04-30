YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 810,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 53,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 16.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,619 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

YETI stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

