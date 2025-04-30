YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Up 86.4% in April

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 166.6 days.
YouGov Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YUGVF opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. YouGov has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.
YouGov Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YouGov
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.