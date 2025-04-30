Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in April

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,409.0 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

Zalando stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

Get Zalando alerts:

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.